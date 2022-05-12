Man drowns in fishing trip near Sultan Iskandar Water Treatment Plant

JOHOR BAHRU: A man was found drowned after he was believed to have fallen into the water while fishing near the Sultan Iskandar Water Treatment Plant area here yesterday.

Johor Bahru Fire and Rescue operations chief Senior Assistant Superintendent Saifulbahri Safar said the body of Betron Anak Tela, 38, was found at 6.35 pm by the Water Rescue Team (PPDA) personnel.

“The body was found at a depth of three metres, about three kilometres from where he was believed to have fallen into the water,” he said in a statement today.

It was learnt that the victim had gone fishing with 13 of his friends and he was believed to have fallen into the water at about 2 am yesterday.

Saifulbahri said they received a distress call about the incident at about 12.55 pm before 22 personnel from the Johor Jaya, Skudai and Kempas stations were dispatched to the scene.

The body had been handed over to the police for further action and the operation ended at 8.40 pm, he added. - Bernama