Man drowns while fishing in Pulau Aman

NIBONG TEBAL: A man was found drowned after he fell into the sea while fishing in Pulau Aman, Batu Kawan today.

Batu Kawan Fire and Rescue station operations officer Azmi Tahar said the victim, identified as Mohammad Azali Mohd Azri, 28, fell into the water at around 11.42 am.

“We conducted a search operation before the body was found at 4.14 pm, about 4.8 kilometres from where he had fallen,” he said when contacted today.

The body was taken to the Batu Musang jetty before being handed over to the police, he said. - Bernama