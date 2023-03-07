Man drowns while out fishing in PD

SEREMBAN: A man drowned while out fishing with three friends at Pantai Batu 1, Jalan Pantai, Port Dickson near here yesterday.

Negeri Sembilan Fire and Rescue Department Zone 2 chief, Senior Fire Superintendent II Jelani Ahad said the body of the victim, Md Amran Othman, in his 30s who lives in Parit Raja Johor, was found in front of the Pulau Arang waterfront, which is about one kilometre from the beach at 8.40 am today.

“The victim and his three friends went to the beach yesterday to catch fish using nets when the sea water was receding, but they did not realise that there was a high tide that caused the victim to be swept away by the current.

“His friends managed to save themselves by scrambling to the shore. They tried to save the victim using sticks but failed due to the waves being too strong,“ he told Bernama here today.

He said the victim’s body was handed over to the police for further action and that the search and rescue operation ended at 9.32 am. - Bernama