Man duped into buying iPhone 12 at RM500 a unit

KUANTAN: A man lodged a police report after he was deceived by an acquaintance into buying cheap electronic goods including two iPhone 12 smartphones which were sold at RM500 per unit.

Pahang Commercial Crime Investigation Department chief Supt Mohd Wazir Mohd Yusof said the 27-year-old victim claimed to have been deceived by a ‘runner’, who he had become acquainted with, after using his services to buy and deliver goods.

“After over a month of knowing each other, which was early this month, the suspect is said to have offered the smartphone and the victim immediately agreed as the price is much cheaper than the market price.

“Three days later, the suspect offered a laptop and another smartphone for RM1,000, and again the victim was taken in by the ridiculously low price,“ he said in a statement here today.

Mohd Wazir said the victim claimed full payment was made for all the items through two online fund transfers but he grew suspicious after the suspect did not reply to his WhatsApp messages.

“After waiting for three days he went to the suspect’s house, but was informed by a neighbour that the man had moved out,“ he said.

The victim lodged a report at the Kuantan District Police Headquarters (IPD) here yesterday, and the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code.- Bernama