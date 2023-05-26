Man earns good money as sand sculptor

KUALA LUMPUR: KUALA LUMPUR: Using only two main materials - sand and water - Mohammad Ikhwan Ibrahim, 33, is able to earn four figures by making sand sculptures.

The visual artist, who is currently the only active sand sculptor in the country, describes his career as challenging yet rewarding.

“It is not an easy job. First of all, we need to have a talent in sculpting and use our imagination. However, this difficult process will produce such interesting and impressive results.

“Sand art is very popular abroad, that’s why I want to continue sharing it with the public so that this art can continue to be enjoyed and appreciated,” the Penangite told Bernama.

Mohammad Ikhwan, who got his talent from his father, said that using river sand was easier than using beach sand due to its smooth texture and shape.

“Moisture is also important to ensure a strong structure. If it is too dry, the structure will become fragile and collapse easily with too much water, the structure will flow and collapse,” he said, adding that he had produced more than 50 sand arts since being involved in sculpting 10 years ago.

Among his artworks are a sculpture to honour Malaysia’s frontliners and their dedication, sacrifices and hard work in combating the spread Covid-19 at the passenger ferry terminal in Kuah, Langkawi and a 14th General Election-themed sand sculpture at Batu Ferringgi Beach, Penang.

The Landscape Architecture graduate from Universiti Sains Malaysia was also involved in creating a sculpture of the City of Kuala Lumpur using about 12 tonnes of fine river sand, measuring three metres long and 2.5 metres high at the Kuala Lumpur Park Festival, Taman Tasik Titiwangsa recently.

The eighth of 14 siblings also hopes that the art would continue to grow in Malaysia with the involvement of the younger generation.

“I encourage young talent to take part in this art of sand sculpture because it can bring good income and can be done part-time if you know how to divide your time,“ said Mohammad Ikhwan, who plans to pursue PhD in public sculpture soon. -Bernama