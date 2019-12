PASIR MAS: A 51-year-old man was electrocuted to death while wading through floodwaters in front of his house in Kampung Tasek Permai, Rantau Panjang here yesterday.

The victim’s son Mohd Zunaidi Mohd Zulkifli, 27, said in the 12.45pm incident, his father, Mohd Zulkifli Yacob was wading through one-metre deep floodwaters to pick custard apples from the tree located about 10 metres from their house.

“I was told that my father was clinging to an electrical pole which got him electrocuted. I was away when the incident took place and upon learning the news I rushed home.

“When I reached home, I saw my father’s body lying on the street and surrounded by villagers. They told me that my father has died,” he said when met at his house.

Mohd Zunaidi said his father’s body was sent to the Pasir Mas Hospital for post-mortem with the help of the Special Malaysian Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team.

Meanwhile, Pasir Mas district police chief ACP Mohamad Roy Suhaimi Sarif when contacted, confirmed receiving a report on the incident. — Bernama