Man electrocuted in Kota Kinabalu

KOTA KINABALU: A man was found dead, believed to be due to electrocution, in front of a house at the water squatter settlement of Kampung Numbak here today.

Sabah Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) operations centre said that in the incident at about 7 am, the 37-year-old victim, whose identity has not been determined, was confirmed dead by a medical officer from Health Ministry at the scene.

“The Sabah JBPM operations centre received a distress call at 7.03 am. Four personnel, together with an Emergency Medical Rescue Services (ERMS) van were deployed to the scene,“ it said in a statement.

The body was removed after the electricity supply was temporarily cut off by Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB). - Bernama