Man fails in bid to flee from roadblock, 14 kg of ketum leaves seized

MELAKA: A man’s attempt to speed off while police were inspecting his car was foiled when he was arrested about 30 kilometres (km) from the roadblock at Jalan Mufti Haji Khalil, in front of the Melaka Hospital here, on Wednesday (June 2).

Melaka Tengah District Police chief ACP Afzanizar Ahmad said the man, 26, who is a trader, was detained together with four black plastic bags containing an estimated 14 kilogrammes (kg) of leaves believed to be ketum after the Toyota Unser vehicle skidded at Jalan Salim, Sebatu in Merlimau, Jasin at 8.30pm.

“The suspect, who was driving from Jalan Tun Razak, stopped at the roadblock but, while police personnel were inspecting his vehicle, he quickly sped off.

“The suspect was later arrested and further inspection on the vehicle led to the discovery of four black plastic bags containing leaves believed to be ketum,” he said in a statement today.

He said preliminary investigation found that the suspect, from Merlimau, Jasin, was believed to have brought the ketum leaves from outside Melaka for the market in the state.

He said the suspect had been remanded for four days and that the investigation is being conducted under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for dangerous and reckless driving, Section 30(3) of the Poisons Act 1952 for possession of ketum leaves, as well as Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstructing a public servant from carrying out his duties.

Afzanizar said that a RM1,500 compound was also issued under Regulation 4 (Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Regulations 2021 for inter-district crossing without reasonable excuse and without a police permit. — Bernama