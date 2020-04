KUALA LUMPUR: A man died after falling from the 12th floor of an apartment in Taman Eco Hill, Semenyih near Kajang yesterday.

In the 6pm incident, the 21-year-old man was last seen smoking at the balcony before he was found dead on the ground.

Kajang district police chief ACP Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yusoff said the victim died at the scene from severe head injuries.

“Investigations found that the victim was in his apartment unit with four other friends, who said that he had been sitting at the balcony quite frequently,” he said in a statement.

The victim’s body was sent to the Kajang Hospital for a post mortem and the case has been classified as sudden death. - Bernama