KENINGAU: A young man mistook his friend for a deer and fatally shot him while hunting in the Karamatoi Forest area, Sook, about 32km from here on Saturday.

In the incident at about 10.30am, the victim, Fithiwandi Feritus, 18, died on the spot after being hit by a shot fired by his 21-year-old friend.

Keningau district Criminal Investigation Division head ASP Lee Nyuk Lim said according to the report received, the victim and his friend had agreed to go hunting in the forest area on Friday as the area had many animals, especially deer.

He said while hunting, the victim’s friend who felt the presence of a deer lurking nearby immediately shot in the direction upon hearing a sound which he thought was the beast.

He then rushed to the scene and found the victim lying on the ground, Lee said.

“The suspect (victim’s friend) tried to save the victim but failed and returned to the village, a half-hour drive, to inform the village head of what had happened,” he said here today.

Lee said the victim was seriously injured on the right side of the neck and left shoulder.

The suspect has been remanded for seven days for further investigation after surrendering to the police.

Lee said the suspect, who was also from the same village as the victim, tested positive for syabu. — Bernama