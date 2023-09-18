Man fatally shot in Machang has criminal records - Police

KOTA BHARU: The man who was shot dead on Jalan Hutan Kuin in Machang, near here, yesterday, was found to have criminal records, including for drug-related offences.

Kelantan Police Chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun said the 38-year-old businessman was in a four-wheel drive(4WD) vehicle in front of an auto parts shop when he was shot.

Based on preliminary investigation, two unknown male suspects in a white Honda car fired several shots from close range towards the 4WD, hitting the victim who was in the driver’s seat, he said in a statement today.

Muhamad Zaki said the victim died at the scene and the body was sent to Machang Hospital for an autopsy.

He urged witnesses and those with information on the incident to contact the nearest police station to facilitate the investigation. - Bernama