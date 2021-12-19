Man feared drowned after being swept away by flood waters

KUANTAN: A factory operator is feared drowned after he is believed to have been swept away by flood waters at Jalan Pintasan Kampung Cempaka-Sungai Soi here, early today.

Kuantan police chief ACP Wan Mohd Zahari Wan Busu said the victim, Mohd Halmi Nazlan, 34, from Kampung Kuala Pahang here, was said to be missing at 1am today while on his way to Pekan.

“It is learned that the victim was travelling in a car with a friend when they tried to save themselves after they were caught in the floods, but the victim disappeared after that. His friend managed to get to safety,” he said when contacted here, today.

Wan Mohd Zahari said a search and rescue operation has been mounted with 10 police and fire department personnel, two boats, a lorry and a four-wheel drive vehicle was mobilised.

This is the second missing person case in the last 24 hours, after a man believed to have mental illness, went missing after he was feared drowned after jumping off the Sri Damai Bridge here at 12.25pm ​​yesterday.

-Bernama