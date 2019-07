ALOR STAR: A man is feared drowned after he is believed to have fallen into the sea while fishing behind a hotel in Pantai Tengah, Langkawi yesterday.

Kedah Fire and Rescue Department, assistant director of operations Mohamadul Ehsan Mohd Zain said rescuers were rushed to scene after the department was alerted of the incident at 7.54pm.

“The victim’s friend informed the search team that the man, in his 30’s, was fishing when he fell into the sea at about 5pm,“ he said in a statement today.

Mohamadul Ehsan said the five-member search and rescue team was hampered by the turbulent sea conditions last night, adding that the search operation would resume early this morning. — Bernama