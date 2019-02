KUALA TERENGGANU: Four family members would have drowned had it not been for the quick action of anglers and passers-by in helping to get them out of their sinking vehicle.

However, a man, identified as Abdul Bari Asyraf Mohd, 31, is missing and feared drowned, while trying to help the victims.

The four family members, comprising two adult women and two girls, were in a four-wheel-drive (4WD) vehicle (4WD), when it slid backward into a river at Pulau Warisan here last night.

Terengganu Fire and Rescue Department operation head Mazimi Mohamad said 21 fire officers and personnel rushed to the scene after receiving a distress call at about 9.4 pm.

“When the firemen arrived, all the victims have been rescued by passers-by,” he said, adding that the rescue team also involved the marine police and the Malaysian Civil Defence Force.

He said the incident happened when the driver of the Mitsubishi Storm attempted to shift the car which was then believed to be in reverse-gear by the river, causing it to slide backward and plunged into the river.

The four victims were sent to Sultanah Nur Zahirah (HSNZ) Hospital for treatment, he added.

He said the 4WD was recovered at about 1am today while the search for Abdul Bari continues. — Bernama