Man feared drowned after slipping off a scaffold in Tanjung Balau

JOHOR BAHRU: A 24-year-old man is feared to have drowned after he slipped off a scaffold and fell into the water while carrying out repair works at the Tanjung Balau Jetty in Bandar Penawar, near Kota Tinggi, yesterday.

Bandar Penawar Fire and Rescue operations commander Mohd Fadli Ismail said the department received a distress call about the incident involving the victim, identified as Mohd Zulfikrie Buang, at about 5 pm.

Nine firefighters were immediately deployed to the scene, and the search and rescue operations were assisted by the police, Civil Defence Force (APM) and the Ministry of Health.

“Yesterday’s heavy rain, rough sea with strong winds made the rescue operations difficult.

“The search and rescue operation resumed today along the coastal areas namely Tanjung Balau Fishermen Jetty, Tanjung Balau Chalet Jetty, and Pantai Tanjung Balau,” he said in a statement here, today.

Meanwhile, Kota Tinggi district police chief Supt Hussin Zamora, when contacted, confirmed the incident and said search operations to locate the victim continued. -Bernama