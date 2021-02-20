Man feared drowned in Sungai Muda while fishing

KEPALA BATAS, Feb 20: A man who went fishing alone in a fibre boat is feared drowned in Sungai Muda, Pinang Tunggal, here, today.

Seberang Perai Utara district police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said the wife of Md Johari Mat Isa, 40, suspected something was amiss when he did not return home after going fishing yesterday.

“According to the victim’s wife her father-in-law found her husband’s Honda EX5 motorcycle and personal belongings on the river bank when he went to look for him at the area.

“His (father) calls to his son went unanswered. He saw a fibre boat in the middle of the river and suspecting that his son had fallen (into the river), he lodged a police report at 1 pm today,“ Noorzainy said when contacted today.

He said police together with members of the Fire and Rescue Department conducted a search and rescue operation, with the help of villagers, using the surface searching method around the area where the victim is believed to have fallen.- Bernama