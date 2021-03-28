Man feared drowned while bathing in Sungai Petuang, Tasik Kenyir

HULU TERENGGANU: A man is feared to have drowned while bathing in Sungai Petuang, Tasik Kenyir, yesterday.

Hulu Terengganu district police chief DSP Mohd Adli Mat Daud said the police were alerted on the incident at about 6.20 pm.

He said the victim, Ami Azzizol Abu Bakri, 22, from Dungun, was bathing in the river when witnesses saw him struggling for help.

One of the witnesses jumped into the river to help, but was unable to rescue the victim, who then disappeared into the river, he said in a statement today.

Following which, he said, a search and rescue operation for the victim was conducted and was continued at 8 am today. - Bernama