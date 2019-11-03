Man feared to have drowned after falling off Penang Bridge

GEORGE TOWN: Authorities here believe a 31-year-old man has drowned after falling off the Penang Bridge, in the early hours of the morning today.

The person was identified as Seah Chee Chang, after his identity card and smartphone were found near a motorcycle parked along Km7.4 at the lane heading towards Seberang Prai.

State executive councillor Phee Boon Poh said the state rescue agencies, including the Fire and Rescue Department, the Marine Police and the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA), were trying to locate the missing person.

Penang is now experiencing the high tide season where the waters are rough, made worst by the torrential rainfall which has befallen the state.

Phee had a few weeks back urged for the installation of closed-circuit television cameras (CCTV) at the bridge to forewarn or deter anyone who may attempt to jump off following a spate of similar incidents this year.

As of 11am, the authorities have yet to locate Seah, who is from Gelugor.