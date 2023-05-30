Man fights for his life after attacked by driver

PETALING JAYA: A man was assaulted in the wee hours after he was picked up by a man in Jalan Alor offering him a ride home.

Harian Metro reported that the victim was offered a ride home after he had tried to book an e-hailing ride, after partying at nearby Changkat.

The victim identified as Sam in his thirties said, “It was around 5am in the morning, I tried to book a Grab ride, but to no avail and the other alternative was to take a train ride home but the last train was at 12am.

“While I was walking alone in front of a convenience store along Jalan Alor, I was approached by the suspect driving an Audi who had offered me a ride home,” he added.

Sam was quite cautious initially but knowing he had no mode of transportation home and convinced the guy looked decent enough, he took up the offer.

He started to become anxious when the suspect refused to stop his car despite being near his home, and continued driving.

“He then showed me a knife and threatened ‘if you make noise, I will harm you, don’t mess with me, I’m high,’ while demanding me to hand him over my belongings.

“He also asked for my ATM card’s pin number, but I pretended not to know telling him that my belongings including my phone were all gifts, he became angrier,” Sam told the Malay daily.

He then tried to escape when the suspect was on his phone near a junction at a traffic light in Segambut, however was immediately pulled back into the car by the suspect before he could even exit the vehicle.

Sam in self-defence tried to get the knife from the suspect, but he lost control of the vehicle and crashed at the side of the road.

Both Sam and the suspect were not long in a brawl and had punched the suspect multiple times to get away.

Sam even bit his neck as hard as he could to escape.

“I then opened the passenger’s door to ask for help but only received stares from people nearby, until two motorcyclists came to my rescue by trying to end the fight between the suspect and I,” he said.

He hopes the suspect will be arrested immediately as he is dangerous and might pose an even bigger threat to women and children.

Sam himself was hurt and received five stitches due to the injuries sustained while trying to save his life.