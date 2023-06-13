Man fined for causing public nuisance in restaurant

SHAH ALAM: A restaurant customer who went berserk when a waiter refused to call him “abang” or “baby” was fined RM300 by the Magistrate’s Court here today for causing public nuisance.

Magistrate Mohamad Redza Azhar Rezali meted out the fine, in default seven days in jail, on Mohd Asri Abdullah, 50, who pleaded guilty to the charge.

The man, who is homeless, was charged under Section 268 of the Penal Code with causing a public nuisance at a restaurant in Putra Height, Subang Jaya, at 9 am last June 4.

Based on the facts of the case, Mohd Asri went berserk and began throwing a packet of the “nasi lemak” and hot Nescafe, which splashed on the restaurant owner’s four-year-old son.

The man, who is a former lorry driver, also kicked tables, hurled chairs, spitted and acted strangely in the restaurant.

Deputy public prosecutor Nurul Farah Sofea Norazman prosecuted, while Mohd Asri was unrepresented. -Bernama