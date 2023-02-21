Man fined for using communication equipment not certified by MCMC

IPOH: A man was fined RM6,000, in default two months in jail, by the Sessions Court here today to using communication equipment that was not certified by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

Judge Azizah Ahmad handed down the sentence on Faizan Ashfaq Ahmed (pix), 47, who pleaded guilty to the charge.

He was charged with using one unit of the Stargold brand KU-Band Satellite Broadcast Antenna and one unit of D2H Model V-5004 HD decoder that were not certified by MCMC at his residence in Beruas, Manjung here at 12.40 pm on June 28 last year.

He was charged with violating Regulation 16(1)(b) of the Communications and Multimedia (Technical Standards) Regulations 2000 which provides imprisonment for up to six years, or a fine of RM100,000 or both, if convicted.

The prosecution was conducted by MCMC prosecuting officer Siti Hajar Sulaiman, while Faizan Ashfaq was unrepresented. - Bernama