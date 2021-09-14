Man fined, jailed for driving against traffic flow on MEX Highway

KUALA LUMPUR: An insurance agent was given three days’ jail and fined RM8,000 or six months’ jail in default by the Magistrate’s Court today for driving against traffic flow on the Maju Expressway Highway (MEX).

Magistrate Amanina Mohammad Anuar ordered Ng Zhen Kai, 24, to begin his jail sentence from today and his driving licence be suspended for five years.

Ng, as the driver of a Perodua Myvi, was allegedly driving in a dangerous manner at 11.05am on Sept 4 which could endanger the other highway users.

The offence under Section 42 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 carries a jail of up to five years and a fine not exceeding RM15,000. The offender could also be disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for at least five years, and the probationary licence revoked.

Inspector Abdullah Khazali appeared for the prosecution while Ng was unrepresented.

On Sept 4, the media reported that police were tracking down a Perodua Myvi driver who was recorded driving against the traffic flow on the MEX Highway in a 19-second video that went viral on social media. — Bernama