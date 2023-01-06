Man fined RM1,000 for causing hurt to wife in tug-of war over sick child

MALACCA: A factory worker was fined RM1,000 by the Ayer Keroh Magistrate’s Court here today for voluntarily causing hurt to his wife during a tug-of-war over their seven-month-old child.

Magistrate Sharda Shienha Mohd Suleiman meted out the fine, in default three months in jail, against Syazwan Izzuddin Samsudin, 30, who pleaded guilty to the charge.

The man was charged with voluntarily causing hurt to Norfarhana Azlin Azman, 24, by hitting the woman on the left side of the face, arm, neck and body with his hands at about 10 pm at the entrance to a clinic in Taman Cempaka in the Melaka Tengah district on Aug 14 last year.

The charge, framed under Section 323 of the Penal Code, provides imprisonment for up to two years or a fine of up to RM2,000 or both, upon conviction.

According to the facts of the case, the incident was caused by a misunderstanding in a tug-of-war over the child, who was not well then.

The man wanted to take the child to a clinic, but the woman stopped him and a fight broke out.

Deputy public prosecutor Fiqri Hakim Zamri prosecuted, while lawyer Haslinda Abu Bakar represented the accused. -Bernama