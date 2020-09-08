Man fined RM2,000 for stealing handphone at quarantine centre

KUALA LUMPUR: The Magistrate’s Court fined a former Civil Defence Force volunteer RM2,000 in default two months’ jail after he pleaded guilty to stealing a handphone at the operations room of a hotel gazetted as a Covid-19 quarantine centre.

Magistrate Tawfiq Affandy Chin imposed the fine on Shar Iman Shamsir, 33, after he admitted to committing the offence at the Swiss Garden Hotel in Jalan Pudu, Dang Wangi, here on Sept 4.

The handphone belonged to a worker engaged in the sanitisation of the quarantine centre.-Bernama