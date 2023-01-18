Man fined RM30,000 for offering gold bribe

ALOR SETAR: A mini market worker was fined RM30,000 by the Sessions Court here today, after he pleaded guilty to an alternative charge of offering a bribe of a gold necklace, worth more than RM4,000, to a policeman as an inducement not to take action against him in September, last year.

Judge, Rohatul Akmar Abdullah, meted out the punishment to V. Sancheev, 26, and also ordered him to serve 12 months in prison if he fails to pay the fine, while the gold necklace must be forfeited to the government.

According to the charge sheet, Sancheev was accused of offering a bribe of a gold necklace, worth RM4,649.95, to sub-inspector Abdullahtip Abdullah, of the Narcotics Crime Investigation Division of the Kedah contingent police headquarters.

The gold necklace was offered as an inducement not to take action against him for having in his possession methamphetamine, which is punishable under Section 39A(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

He was accused of committing the act at 2 pm, Sept 7 last year, in a room at a hotel in Jalan Sepuluh, here, which is an offence under Section 214 of the Penal Code.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) deputy public prosecutor, Rehab Abdul Shukur, prosecuted while Sancheev was not represented.

The accused paid the fine. - Bernama