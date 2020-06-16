Man fined RM4,000 for drink-driving

KUALA LUMPUR: A man was slapped with a RM4,000 fine by the Traffic Court here today for driving under the influence of alcohol yesterday.

Magistrate Putri Nurshila Rahimi handed down the sentence on Yeap Soon Yen, 38, after he pleaded guilty to the charge and ordered him to serve four months in jail if he failed to pay the fine.

He paid the fine.

The court also ordered the accused’s driving licence to be suspended for two years.

Yeap was charged with driving a Mazda GL vehicle under the influence of alcohol, with reading of 173mg per 100ml blood, which is above the permitted level of 80mg per 100ml blood.

The offence committed at Jalan Kuchai Lama, here at 11.30pm on June 14, under Section 45A(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 carries a maximum fine of RM6,000 and is liable to imprisonment for up to 12 months, upon conviction. -Bernama