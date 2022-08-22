Man fined RM4,000 for impersonating Raja Muda of Perak

ALOR SETAR: A man was fined RM4,000 by the Magistrate’s Court here today after he pleaded guilty to impersonating the Raja Muda of Perak last June.

Magistrate Muhammad Zulhilmi Latif also ordered Mohammad Fadhil Lope, 39, an odd-job worker, to serve 10 months in jail if he failed to pay the fine.

Mohammad Fadhil was charged with deceiving Muhammad Faizal Azli Md Salleh by impersonating the Raja Muda of Perak to allow him to meet the Sultan of Kedah at Wisma Darul Aman here at about 11.30 am on June 28.

The charge framed under Section 419 of the Penal Code provides a maximum jail sentence of seven years, a fine, or both, if convicted.

Based on the facts of the case, when Muhammad Faizal Azli was on duty at the office of the Sultan of Kedah, the accused appeared and introduced himself by producing a yellow-coloured card which carried the words ‘Duli Yang Maha Mulia Raja Muda Perak Tuanku Tun Mamat Fadhil Duke Of Royal Malaysia’.

Checks with the Perak Protocol and Ceremonies Division head later confirmed that there was no member of the Perak Royalty who goes by such a name.

Deputy public prosecutor Asmaa’ Zamri appeared for the prosecution while the accused was represented by National Legal Aid Foundation (YBGK) lawyer Muhammad Syafiq Ahmad. - Bernama