Man fined RM5,000 for criminal threat against TV3 journalist

KUALA TERENGGANU: A man was fined by the magistrate’s court here today after pleading guilty to criminal intimidation via Facebook against a TV3 broadcast journalist in January.

Majistrate Nordiana Abd Aziz ordered Wan Mohd Marzuki Wan Zaidi, 24, to pay a fine of RM5,000 in lieu of five months imprisonment.

Based on the charge, he allegedly committed criminal intimidation by threatening to hurt Mohd Ishak Abdillah Ngah, 38, with the intention to cause fear on the Facebook site of Gabungan Anak Terengganu (Original) on Jan 1 between 10am and 3.01pm.

Wan Mohd Marzuki was charged under Section 506 of the Penal Code which carries a jail term of up to two years or a fine or both.

According to the facts of the case, the accused committed the offence following a video news coverage made by the victim on the issue of no electricity and water supply at Sekolah Rendah Islam Darul Iman (SRIDI) in Wakaf Mempelam, Kuala Terengganu which was uploaded on Buletin TV3 Facebook site.

The video news coverage went viral and was shared on Gabungan Anak Terengganu (Original) Facebook page.

Prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor, Lee Ka Full, while the accused was not represented. - Bernama