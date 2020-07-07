Man fined RM5,000 for possessing turtle eggs

KUCHING: A 66-year-old man was fined RM5,000 at the Sessions Court here yesterday for possessing 214 turtle eggs without permission from the Controller of Wildlife.

The accused, Osman Bakran, pleaded guilty when the charges were read out to him before Judge Dayang Ellyn Narisa Abang Ahmad.

He paid the fine.

The accused was charged under Section 29(1) of Wildlife Protection Ordinance 1998 and was fined under Section 29(1)(c) of the same ordinance that carries a maximum imprisonment of two years and a fine of RM25,000 if convicted.

“After studying the facts of the case and taking into consideration public interest and the severity of the offence, the court has decided for the accused to be fined RM5,000 or serve two months’ imprisonment in default,” said Dayang when meting out the sentence.

According to the charges, the accused who was self-employed carried out the offence on Sept 7 2019 at 9.45am at Kubah Ria market here.

An enforcement team from Sarawak Forestry Corporation carrying out inspections at the market discovered the accused possessing the turtle eggs illegally.

The eggs were of the Cheloniidae turtle species, that was protected and listed under part one of Wildlife Protection Ordinance 1998 Schedule One.

Before the sentence was meted out, the accused appealed for a lighter sentence as he was suffering from diabetes and high blood pressure.

Hisyamudin Roslan prosecuted for Sarawak Forestry Corporation while the accused was not represented. - The Borneo Post