Man fined RM5,000 for violating quarantine order for a plate of noodles

SIBU: A 27-year-old site supervisor was fined RM5,000 in default five months jail by the magistrate’s court here today after he pleaded guilty to violating the home quarantine order.

Jeffery Jambo Dan violated the order at 9.30am on May 25, when he went out to a coffee shop at Sibu Jaya to have a plate of kampua noodles, of which he uploaded the pictures to Facebook that later went viral.

He was charged under Section 22(b) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988, punishable under Section 24(a) of the same act which carries an imprisonment term not exceeding two years or to a fine or to both upon conviction.

The accused, who was unrepresented, pleaded for leniency in his mitigation, saying he felt remorseful for violating the order and that he had to take care of his siblings, a child and his parents.

Asked by magistrate Muhammad Faizal Che Saad if he understood the requirement to be quarantined after coming from Kuala Lumpur and that his irresponsible act would affect not only himself but society, Jeffery replied he understood his offence.

Prosecuting officer Wilfred John Mujang asked for a deterrent sentence as the accused had violated the observation or surveillance of contacts order issued to him.

The accused had intentionally flouted the home quarantine order and had betrayed the frontliners who have been working very hard to stop the spread of Covid-19, he stressed.

“This will serve as a lesson for the accused, the ongoing and other persons under investigation and to the general public at large to abide by the rules and regulations as stated in Act 342 and the guidelines by the Ministry of Health in order to break the chain of Covid-19 infection that will save the lives of many Malaysians,” said Wilfred.

Muhammad Faizal passed the sentence on Jeffery after considering public interest, especially in deterring the public not to commit the same offence as the accused.

Meanwhile, Sarawak chief environmental health officer Billy Sujang, when met by reporters later, said it was the first case of quarantine violation brought to court which shows the seriousness of the state’s Health Department in dealing with Covid-19.

He also welcomed the court’s ruling as a lesson to those still in quarantine.

He said the accused was supposed to be in quarantine when he went out and posted pictures of himself on Facebook with a caption in which he told the people that they can take off the plastic QR-coded wristbands and put it back on, somehow teaching the people to break the law.

The wearing of the wristband compelled to those entering the state was to ensure that they would stick to the mandatory 14-day home quarantine. - Bernama