Man fined RM7,000 for stabbing female mongrel

KUALA LUMPUR: The Sessions Court here today fined a man RM7,000, in default four month’s jail, for cruelty to animal by slashing a female Mongrel with a machete.

Judge Manira Mohd Nor meted out the fine on Amir Abd Salim Meor Lope, 52, who pleaded guilty to the charge.

He was charged with unreasonably causing unnecessary pain to the dog behind a car workshop at Jalan Miri, Taman Beringin in Jinjang Utara, between Jan 4 and 5 last year.

The charge, under Section 29(1)(e) of the Animal Welfare Act, provides a maximum fine of RM100,000 or imprisonment for up to three years, or both, upon conviction.

Earlier, lawyer Chris A Chong, representing Amir Abd Salim, told the court that the defence and the prosecution, conducted by prosecuting officer from the Kuala Lumpur Veterinary Services Department Hasiah Musa, had agreed to a plea bargain of RM7,000 fine.

After hearing the submissions by both parties and taking into account the plea bargain, the court fined the accused RM7,000, in default four months’ jail, said the judge.

According to the facts of the case, a married couple who had been feeding stray dogs in the area found the carcass of seven puppies, which were believed to have been poisoned, and a female dog with slash wounds on the leg and body.

Following a report, investigation was conducted by the Kuala Lumpur Veterinary Service Department which then found a chicken pen belonging to Amir Abd Salim, who admitted to having slashed a few dogs that went to the chicken pen.

A machete and a few packets of rat poison were found at the chicken pen. -Bernama