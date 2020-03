IPOH: A man was found completely burnt in a fire involving two houses in Jalan Pasar, Teluk Intan about 100km from here this morning.

According to a Perak Fire and Rescue Department spokesman, the department received information on the blaze which took the life of a victim identified as Or Beng Kiong, 52, at 9.23am.

“We despatched firemen from the Teluk Intan station on receiving the call to put out the fire. Upon arriving at the scene, two houses were found about 90 per cent razed,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the fire-fighting operation was also assisted by teams from the Hutan Melintang Fire and Rescue station as well as a Teluk Intan voluntary firemen squad. — Bernama