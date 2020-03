IPOH: A man was found completely burnt in a fire involving two houses in Jalan Pasar, Teluk Intan about 100 km from here this morning.

According to a Perak Fire and Rescue Department spokesman, the department received information on the blaze which took the life of a victim identified as Or Beng Kiong, 52, at 9.23am.

“We despatched firemen from the Teluk Intan station on receiving the call to put out the fire. Upon arriving at the scene, two houses were found about 90% razed,” he said in a statement, here today.

He said the fire-fighting operation was also assisted by teams from the Hutan Melintang Fire and Rescue station as well as a Teluk Intan voluntary firemen squad.

Meanwhile, Hilir Perak district police chief ACP Mohd Marzukhi Mohd Mokhtar said initial investigations found the fire was believed to be due to a short circuit.

He said a dog unit of the Fire and Rescue Department which also assisted in the investigation, found there was no criminal elements involved in the fire.

“The victim, a widower who had a daughter living in the federal capital, was found charred in one of the rooms in the house,” he said.

He said the remains of the victim were sent to Teluk Intan Hospital for post-mortem and the case was classified as sudden death. - Bernama