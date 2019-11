IPOH: A man, who died with his wife in a pre-dawn fire at an apartment in Taman Meru Impiana, Meru here on Sunday, is the prime suspect of the arson.

Perak police chief Datuk Razarudin Husain said based on the footage from a closed-circuit TV camera (CCTV) at the apartment, no one was seen entering the apartment other than the man carrying a container believed to contain petrol.

“A check on a CCTV at a nearby petrol station showed that the man bought petrol and filled it in the container.

“Investigations are still ongoing and so far we have recorded the testimony of four witnesses and will proceed with other witnesses,” he told reporters after officiating a Perak police contingent event at the senior officers’ mess, here today.

Razarudin said the man, who was in his 70s, had a history of depression and had attempted suicide four months ago.

Razarudin said the post-mortem concluded that the suspect died from suffocation due to thick smoke rather than the stab wounds, adding that the couple had been married for 10 years.

Yesterday, Perak CID chief SAC Anuar Othman said there were several stab wounds found on both bodies and reclassified the case as murder.

On Sunday, Ipoh district police chief ACP A. Asmadi Abdul Aziz said initial investigations by the Fire and Rescue Department found two gas tanks in the living room of the apartment instead of in the kitchen.

The Fire and Rescue Department has identified the man as Kamal Mustafa in his 70s, believed to be of Arab descent, and his Malaysian wife, Kamariah Talib, 74. - Bernama