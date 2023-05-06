Man found dead after attempt to save sisters from drowning

PETALING JAYA: A man died after he went missing while trying to save two sisters from drowning at Pantai Bagan Lalang, yesterday (June 4).

According to a New Straits Times (NST) report, Sepang Fire and Rescue Department Assistant Superintendent, Mohd Bukhari Md Shahar said the victim, Mohd Faizal Mahasan, 30, was found lifeless at 9.30am.

“The body was found some 500 metres from the location of the incident and was sent to the Serdang Hospital for a post-mortem,“ he said.

Yesterday, two sisters were reported to have been found dead while picnicking at Pantai Bagan Lalang.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director, Wan Md Razali Wan Ismail said that a team from the Sepang fire station rushed to the scene after receiving a distress call at 2.34pm.

Razali was quoted as saying that three victims were involved, namely the sisters aged seven and nine, as well as a 30-year-old man.

The man had attempted to rescue the children when they were swept away, but had sadly drowned.

Meanwhile, the remains of the children were found some 50 metres from where they were reported missing.