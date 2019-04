KOTA MARUDU: A man was found dead with several slash wounds on his body in Kampung Marak Parak, yesterday.

The victim Mastan Komong, 50, was found covered in blood outside a hut on a farm at 4.30 pm.

District Police Chief Supt Mohd Izaan Abdullah said checks found that the victim had been slashed on his neck, face and right arm.

He said based on information from witnesses, a suspect, 31, who was believed to been involved in the incident has been detained.

“The cause of the incident was believed to have been a quarrel between the suspect and the victim over water pipes,” he said in a statement here today.

Police also found a parang at the scene and the suspect will be remanded for further investigations. The body of the victim has been sent to the Kota Marudu Hospital for a postmortem. — Bernama