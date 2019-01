PETALING JAYA: A man was found dead inside a car at Dataran Prima here yesterday.

A spokesperson from the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department said they received a distress call on the discovery at 6.16pm on Monday.

“Six firemen were deployed to the scene where they found a man, in his 30s, lying unconscious in the driver’s seat of a car,” he said today.

The firemen then contacted the police and a paramedic team.

“As soon as the police and ambulance arrived, the firemen pried open the door to check on the victim, who was confirmed dead by the medical team,” he added.

The body was handed over to the police for further action.