Man found dead in front of house: Police

IPOH: An unemployed man who is under police probation was found dead in front of his house in Taman Klebang Putra, Chemor here, last night.

Perak police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said the police rushed to the scene after receiving a distress call at about 11.30 pm and found the man’s body in front of the one-storey terrace house.

He said according to a relative of the deceased staying in the house, he heard someone knocking at the door and heard voices saying that the victim had been knocked down.

”The witness opened the door and saw a motorcycle, but the model and registration number could not be ascertained, fleeing from the scene. He then saw the victim lying on the road,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

The body was sent to the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital for post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death, he added. - Bernama