Man found dead in lorry

KUALA LUMPUR: A man was found dead, believed to have been murdered in a lorry in a car park in Danau Kota, Setapak today.

Wangsa Maju district police chief Supt Ashari Abu Samah said the 59-year-old victim was found by his younger sister at 1.48 am and was declared dead by the medical officers from Kuala Lumpur Hospital.

He said the examination revealed that the victim had injuries on the ears, swellings on the head and cheeks, wounds on the eyes, bruises on the shoulder and bones and traces of blood from inside the mouth.

“Acting on tip-off, a police team arrested two local men, aged 36 and 37, respectively, at the scene to assist in the investigation,” he said in a statement today.

Ashari said police are still conducting further investigation and the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

“We urge those with information on the case to contact Wangsa Maju police headquarters at 03-92899222, the KL police hotline at 03-21159999, or the nearest police station,” he said.-Bernama