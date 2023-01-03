Man found dead in submerged car near Kluang is first flood casualty in Johor

KLUANG: The first flood casualty in Johor was recorded in Kluang after a man was found dead inside a car that was believed to have been swept away by flood waters, at Jalan GSA Chamek, Paloh, near here this afternoon.

Kluang police chief ACP Bahrin Mohd Noh said the 20-year-old victim was driving his car to work at a palm oil processing factory nearby when flood waters swept the car away at about 7.20 am.

“Search and rescue efforts were carried out and at 12.20 pm, a Toyota Avanza car was found submerged in flood waters.

“Upon inspecting the car, a man was found dead inside the car. The body of the victim was later sent to the Enche’ Besar Hajjah Khalsom Hospital in Kluang, for a post-mortem.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said a viralled video on Tik Tok application showing a bridge collapsing and being swept away by flood waters was not an incident in Johor but rather from elsewhere, probably in another country.

”The Johor police contingent would like to confirm that such an incident did not happen in Johor. The incident is believed to have happened in another country.

“Members of the public are advised to not spread fake news that can raise fear among the community. Legal action will be taken against anyone spreading such news or fake messages,” he said.

The 20-second video clip that is making its rounds on social media since yesterday is actually dated Dec 12, 2022 and shows a bridge collapsing and being swept away by flood waters. - Bernama