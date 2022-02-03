Man found dead in suspected drug-related attack

MERSING: An unemployed man was found dead after he was believed to be involved in a drug-related attack in front of a house at Jalan Dato Onn in Mersing Kanan here this morning.

Johor Criminal Investigation Department chief SAC Shahurinain Jais said police were informed of the incident at 7.20 am which led to the discovery of the 37-year-old man’s body at the scene a few minutes later.

“Based on a CCTV recording from a nearby house, the incident happened between 7.15 am and 7.21 am and according to two witnesses, the victim was attacked by three men armed with a cane, besides being beaten in the hands and feet.

“The victim was pronounced dead at the scene,” he told reporters at the Mersing District Police Headquarters here today.

He said the victim’s body was taken to Sultan Ismail Hospital in Johor Bahru for a post-mortem.

Shahurinain said after the assault, the three men fled in a Proton Iswara and based on initial examination on the deceased, there were beating marks and injuries to the victim’s neck.

He said police later arrested two men aged 31 and 32 in Taman Kota Jaya, Kota Tinggi at about 3.15 pm to assist in the investigation into the case.

Both men, who work as labourers, have previous criminal records including drugs while the deceased had 11 past records, namely eight for drugs and three for other crimes.

“The victim who hailed from Penyabong was released from prison a month ago after undergoing jail sentence for three months for criminal offences. After he was released, the man did not return home because based on information from his family, the deceased went job-hunting,” he said.

Shahurinain said the two suspects would be brought to the Kota Tinggi Sessions Court tomorrow for a remand application and the case was being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

He said police were now on the lookout for two more men and urged the public who have information to contact the nearest police station. — Bernama