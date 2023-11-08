Man found dead in taxi

KUALA NERUS: A man was found dead in a taxi near the Seberang Takir Health Clinic here, last night.

Kuala Terengganu district police chief ACP Abdul Rahim Md Din said the police were alerted at 10.56 pm, adding that the 51-year-old man, a local, is also believed to be the taxi owner.

He said the victim was found unconscious in the back seat with several bodily injuries.

“A police team deployed to the scene found a knife on the floor mat under the driver’s seat and a doctor confirmed that he died at the location,“ he said when contacted today.

He added that the police have arrested a 29-year-old man to assist in the investigation.

“The victim’s body has been sent to the Forensic Unit of the Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital (HSNZ) for further action,” he said adding that the case was being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code. - Bernama