Man found dead inside car that plunged into river

ALOR STAR: A 30-year-old man was found dead after the car he was driving was believed to have skidded and plunged into Sungai Santap in Pokok Sena near here last night.

Operations commander Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department Kedah senior assistant Fire Supt Sallehuddin Darawi said they received a call that a car had plunged into the river at 11.08pm and arrived at the scene seven minutes later.

“When we arrived at the scene, we asked the police to provide two tow trucks to pull the car up,” he told reporters at the scene, early this morning.

Sallehuddin said they first saw the car which was brought up at 2.32am, and managed to remove the man’s body through the rear passenger door at 2.46am before handing it over to the police for further action.

He said an officer and 19 personnel from the Pokok Sena and Jitra Fire and Rescue Stations were involved in the search and rescue operation in addition to being assisted by volunteer firefighters and police.

“Among them were five members from the Water Rescue Team (PPDA) from the Jitra Fire and Rescue Station involved in the search and rescue operation,” he said. — Bernama