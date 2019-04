KOTA BARU: A man, with injuries on the head, face and body, was found lifeless near a paddy field in Kampung Kedondong, Kadok, here last night.

Kelantan Criminal Investigation Department head ACP Wan Khairuddin Wan Idris said the body was found by passers-by at about 8.30pm.

The victim, in his 30s, was believed to have been murdered at the spot where the body was found, he said, adding that the body was sent to Raja Perempuan Zainab II Hospital for post mortem. — Bernama