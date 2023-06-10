Man found dead on dokong tree

JERTIH: A man who failed to return home after leaving for work in an orchard yesterday was found dead on a dokong tree in Kampung Dusun Beliku, near Hulu Besut, here today.

Besut district police chief Supt Abdul Rozak Muhammad said the body of Saari Ghani, 53, was found about six metres above ground, with his neck caught between some branches.

“The location of the incident is about 200 metres behind his house.

“Firemen and members of the Malaysia Civil Defence Force (APM) brought down his body at about 5 pm,” he said in a statement today.

He said policemen, firemen, APM personnel and villagers launched a search after Saari’s wife, Normah Siling, 53, lodged a police report today about his disappearance. - Bernama