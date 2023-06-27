Man found dead with burn marks in Bentong flat

KUANTAN: A 64-year-old man was found dead with injuries, including burn marks, on his body at his flat in Bentong last Sunday, according to the police.

Bentong District Police chief Supt Zaiham Mohd Kahar said today that the police have remanded the youngest son of the man, a 22-year-old person with disabilities, for a week from yesterday to assist in the investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

The man’s wife and their 28-year-old second son had gone to a hospital in Kuala Lumpur on June 19, he said in a statement.

Zaiham said police found the body on the floor of the flat at about 11 am and sent it to the Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital here.

He appealed to anyone with information on the murder to contact the operations room of the Bentong District Police headquarters at 09-222 2222 or any police station.-Bernama