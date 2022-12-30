Man found dead with hands, feet bound in Rawang

KUALA LUMPUR: A body of a local man was found with his hands and feet bound on the roadside of Jalan Rawang-Bestari Jaya towards Bestari Jaya, near here, this morning.

Gombak district police chief ACP Zainal Mohamed Mohamed said the yet-to-be-identified body was found by a local man who then alerted the Rawang police station at 11.40 am.

He said a team from the Gombak district police headquarters, including a forensic team and the dog detection unit (K9) was dispatched to the location to conduct an investigation.

“The preliminary investigation found that the victim was a local man, in his 40s. However, no identification documents were found on the body.

“An examination of the body of the deceased, whose hands and feet were tied with nylon ropes, found traces of injuries and severe wounds on his head,” he said in a statement today.

“The case is being investigated according to Section 302 of the Penal Code, which is murder, while the suspects and the motive are still under investigation,” he said, adding that the body, clad in a maroon t-shirt and H&G shorts was taken to Kuala Lumpur Hospital for a post-mortem.

He urged anyone with information about the incident to contact investigating officer ASP R. Kolanthaivelu at 03-6126 2222 or 019-257 9232. - Bernama