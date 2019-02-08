Man found dead with slash wounds, believed to have been murdered by friend

SHAH ALAM: A 34-year-old man was found dead with eight slash wounds near Batu 5, Jalan Kampung Jawa here yesterday.

Shah Alam district police chief ACP Baharudin Mat Taib said a passer-by alerted police about the discovery at about 4pm.

He said police believed the victim, identified as R. Dharmaraj, 34, was killed by his own friend.

“There is a temple nearby the scene. We screened through their CCTV footage and we found that the victim was actually at the location with another unidentified man.

“Both came to the scene with a motorcycle and we saw at one point, the suspect chasing Dharmaraj before escaping,“ he said.

Baharudin added that a manhunt had been launched for the suspect.

The body has been sent to Hospital Tengku Ampuan Rahiman (HTAR) in Klang for a post-moterm.

Police are investigating the motive behind the incident and the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.