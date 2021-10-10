Man found dead with slash wounds in rented room

KUALA LUMPUR: A man in his 40s was found dead in his rented room in Taman Serdang Utama, Seri Kembangan here, yesterday.

Serdang district police chief ACP A.A Anbalagan said the victim was found with slash wounds and is believed to have been murdered.

He said police received a distress call from a woman at 6.13pm informing them that a man was found dead in his room.

“The victim was a furniture shop assistant who had been renting the room for the past five years. The house he was staying in had several makeshift rooms separated by partitions rented out to other tenants as well,” he said in a statement today.

The case is being investigated for murder, Anbalagan said, and called on those with information on the case to contact the police.

-Bernama