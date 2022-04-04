Man found dead with slash wounds in Serdang

KUALA LUMPUR: A local man was found dead in a pool of blood in front of a restaurant in Taman Bukit Serdang, Seri Kembangan here early today.

Serdang Police chief ACP A.A Anbalagan said that based on the wounds on the face, neck and arms, police believed that the man, who was in his 30s, was slashed to death using a sharp object, such as a machete.

The body was taken to Serdang Hospital for post mortem and efforts were ongoing to find the suspect.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder, he said. — Bernama